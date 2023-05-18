Flying Eagles Land In Mendoza Ahead Dominican Republic Clash

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have arrived Mendoza, Argentina ahead of their opening fixture against Dominican Republic at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the team’s arrival on their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“After a 10 day training camp in Buenos Aires, the 🇳🇬Flying Eagles have arrived Mendoza, venue of their first two group stage matches of the 2023 #FIFAU20WC,” reads the tweet.

Ladan Bosso’s side will take on the debutants in their opening Group D game on Sunday.

The seven-time African champions second game against Italy will also take place in Mendoza.

The Flying Eagles last group game against five-time champions, Brazil is billed for La Plata.

The 2023 U-20 World Cup will start on Saturday.

