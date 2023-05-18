Flying Eagles Must Be At Their Best At 2023 U-20 W

Former Super Eagles winger, Garba Lawal has warned the Flying Eagles to be at their best if they are to make it to the knockout stages of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Recall that the team has been pitted alongside five time champions Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic in Group D of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Nigeria have finished as runners-up on two occasions, in Saudi Arabia in 1989 and in The Netherlands in 2005. They were bronze medalists in the USSR in 1985.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Lawal called on the Flying Eagles players to be at their best if they are to beat Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic.

“I have seem some of their games at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and I think the Flying Eagles must do better to make an appreciable impact at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World cup.

“Funny enough, we have found ourselves in a difficult group that consist of Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic. The Flying Eagles must be at their best if they are to…