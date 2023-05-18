Iheanacho Back In Training Ahead Leicester City’s Trip To Newcastle

Kelechi Iheanacho has returned to training for Leicester City ahead of Monday’s trip to Newcastle United.

Th Nigeria striker sustained a groin injury in the 1-1 draw at Leeds United last month, but he is hoping to play a part for the Foxes before the end of the season.

“Kelechi was in training today and he’ll be in full training on Saturday morning,” Leicester City manager, Dean Smith told the media on Thursday.

Read Also:NPFL: Rivers United Floor Doma, Extend Lead In Group B

“Kels has ticked all the boxes he’d need to. We’ve probably had to press the fast-forward button, but it’s needs must at the moment. ”

Iheanacho has scored five goals and provided four assists in 16 league appearances for

City are in a perilous position in the Premier League, currently sat in 19th place and two points adrift of safety, with just two games to play.

After Newcastle away next week, West Ham United visit King Power Stadium the weekend after.

Copyright © 2022…