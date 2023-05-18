Inter Milan Will Be UCL Final Underdogs

Inter Milan manager, Simone Inzaghi admitted his team would be the underdogs in the UEFA Champions League final against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

The Nerazzurri sealed a place in the final following a 3-0 aggregate victory against AC Milan.

Manchester City and Real Madrid will clash in the second semi-final on Wednesday (today) night.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

When asked whether he would prefer in the final to face City or Madrid, who play the second leg of their last-four tie on Wednesday, Inzaghi was keeping his cards close to his chest.

“It’s normal that when you go to face City or Real you start underdogs, but football is always open: we met Real Madrid last year and we lost two games, but playing well. Manchester City needs no introduction: we will watch and whoever arrives will arrive,” Inzaghi stated.

“Whoever we end up with, we will be unlucky, because…