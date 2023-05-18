Man City Don’t Spend Recklessly Like Chelsea, Arsena

Manchester City chief executive officer, CEO, Ferran Soriano has revealed that the Citizens don’t spend recklessly like Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal on players in the transfer window.

He said this while hitting back at suggestions that Pep Guardiola’s side are only successful because of the money they have invested in bringing in new players.

The CEO watched his side as they thrashed European champions Real Madrid 4-0 in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Soriano told Movistar after their win over Real Madrid, “Look, you only have to look at the investment in players in England in the last year, three years, five years… we are never the club spending the most on players.

“There are many other clubs investing more money than us – Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal.

“Saying that we’ve spent a lot of money and we won because of that is just not true.”

