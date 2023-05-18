Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur To Rival Chelsea For Orban

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have joined Chelsea in the race for KAA Gent forward, Gift Orban.

It was reported earlier this week that Chelsea are interested in signing the Nigerian forward.

The Blues, according to the report want to sign Orban and then loan him out to another club.

The West London club now face competition from their Premier League rivals for the striker.

According to the Evening Standard, a host of Europe’s top clubs have sent scouts to watch him play.

Orban has scored 19 goals and registered two assists in 19 games across all competitions for the club.

The young striker scored 18 goals in 23 games for Stabaek in the Norwegian second tier before moving to Gent in January.

He is under contract until 2027 and Gent would only be tempted to sell for a huge fee.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior…