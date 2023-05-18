Newcastle Vs Brighton – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Newcastle vs Brighton – Newcastle United will participate in this game after a 2-2 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League. In that game, Newcastle United had 63% of the possession and two of their 18 shots on goal were successful.

Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson (31′, 69′) scored the goal. At the other end, Leeds United had a total of nine, two of which were on goal. Rasmus Kristensen (79′) and Luke Ayling (7′) both scored goals for Leeds United.

Recently, games against Newcastle United have typically been an exciting affairs with lots of scoring. With an average of 4.17 goals per game across their most recent six meetings, both clubs have scored a total of 25 goals, with 15 of those coming from Newcastle United.

Brighton enter this match on the heels of a 0-3 Premier League victory against Arsenal in their most recent game. In that game, Brighton…