Onitsha City Marathon Gets September 30 Date; Organisers Unveil N308.4m Winning Prizes

Organisers of the second edition of the annual Onitsha City Marathon, OCM, have revealed that the 2023 race will hold on September 30 just as they have equally unveiled a princely sum of N308.4m worth of prize monies, Completesports.com reports.

At the luxuriously set Corporate Headquarters of the Onitsha Business School, OBS, on Wednesday, May 17, Professor Segun Sogbasan, Director-General of the Onitsha Business School, disclosed at a World Press Conference that $200,000 each will go for male and female categories of the marathoners as winning prizes just as N5m each will go for State male and female marathoners at an elaborate 2023 Onitsha City Marathon.

He hinted that issues with the then Anambra State Government that blighted the first edition of the 2019 inaugural race have been sorted out as the organisers are now working in synergy with the present administration in the South East State.

“We have the support, partnership and backing of the state government. All issues…