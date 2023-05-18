The Final Before The Final!

In what many are considering a de-facto final, the champions of England and defending champions of Europe meet at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night with the tie perfectly poised at 1-1.

In last week’s first leg, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored a stunner from distance to equalise after Vinicius Jr’s equally brilliant curling strike from the edge of the area had put Real Madrid ahead at half-time.

City’s home advantage and red-hot form make them slight favourites, but Madrid’s Champions League pedigree is second-to-none and they have made comebacks and unlikely wins their speciality in recent years.

It is widely believed that whoever comes tops in this heavyweight clash will eventually lift the trophy just as it happened last season, with all due respect to both Milan clubs.

City, unbeaten since early February, are looking to win their first Champions League title, while defending champions Madrid are looking to make it a record-extending 15 titles…