UCL: We Lost To A Superior Opposition —Real Madrid Coach, Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that the Spanish giants were beaten by a superior Manchester City side in Wednesday’s Champions League second leg semi-final tie.

City secured qualification to a second Champions League final appearance after thrashing Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday night.

A brace from Bernardo Silva and further goals from Manuel Akanji and substitute Julian Alvarez, secured a 5-1 aggregate win over Madrid.

Ancelotti who spoke to the media after the game, admitted his team was second best on the night.

“We played against opposition who deserved to win because they played with more intensity and real quality in the first half. They really paved the way to the final there.

“They were better than us like we were last season. That can happen in a Champions League semi-final.

“We didn’t manage to implement what we’d planned. It doesn’t have to be a drama. We have lost a game against superior opposition on the night.

“We can’t think the…