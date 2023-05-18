What You Need To Know

You won’t find a single fan anywhere in the world that thinks Chelsea have enjoyed a decent season. They simply haven’t and, in fact, it’s been a disaster.

Sure, you can point the finger at managers Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard but, in truth, the lack of a centre forward has been a real problem. Here we look at some of the strikers the Blues May target when the transfer window opens.

Will Chelsea still attract big names?

Before we get into the names of potential arrivals, a poor season does beg the question of whether or not Chelsea will be shopping in the elite market they’re used to. The answer to that is going to be critical in determining what targets they might have in their sights.

Our stance on this matter is slightly split. On one hand, the very truly elite will have no interest in joining a club in disarray and, more importantly, no European football for at least next season. That means the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema and Erling Haaland are…