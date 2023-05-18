Why Golden Eaglets Failed At 2023 U-17 AFCON –Obuh

Former coach of Nigeria’s national U-17 and U-20 teams, John Obuh, has apportioned the inability of the Golden Eaglets to qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup from the U-17 AFCON in Algeria to inadequate preparation of the team, Completesports.com reports.

According to the former coach of Kwara United, the Golden Eaglets’ performance in Algeria was a reflection of how ill-prepared they were. He said the boys would have done better if they had gone on a training camp outside the country and played games with their counterparts from other countries

“Playing training matches with academy teams is not enough preparation for the team to excel in Algeria. The boys needed exposure, but they didn’t get it and we paid dearly for it by failing to be among the four African representatives at the World Cup.

“I don’t really know why NFF didn’t consider arranging a tour for the boys. I hope that in future such mistakes will not be repeated. There are good talents in that…