Why Osimhen Will Remain At Napoli – Agent

Italian agent Oscar Damiani has tipped Victor Osimhen to remain at Napoli beyond this season despite interest from top European clubs.

Osimhen has hugged the headlines following his superlative displays for Napoli this season.

The Nigeria international has scored 28 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei this term.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with interest in the striker.

With Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis expected to demand around €150m from potential suitors, Damiani believed the 24-year-old will stay at the Naples club.

Damian insisted that no club in the world will offer such money for the forward.

“There is no club in the world that can really offer this money(€150million) to Napoli. I’m sure Osimhen will stay another year in blue and will continue to be a point of reference for the club,”Damiani said as per…