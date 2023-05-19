2026 W/Cup Qualifier: Super Eagles Know Foes July 12

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will know their group opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, July 12.

The Confederaion of African Football (CAF) announced that the draw ceremony will take place in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

48 countries will take part in the competition for the first time with Africa now alloted nine automatic slots.

The 54 member associations will be divided into nine groups.



Winners of each group will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The four best runners-up (from the groups) will play in a CAF Play-Off tournament. The winner (CAF Play-Off tournament) will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

Matchday one and two games in the qualifiers will be played between November 13-21.

The qualifiers will end in October 2025.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and United States of America.

