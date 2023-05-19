Adult Site My.Club Offers Inter Milan $100m Jersey Sponsorship

My.Club – an adult premium subscription platform for content creators – has offered Inter Milan up to $100m to become the official kit sponsor of the club through the 2029 season ($20m per season).

Inter Milan are on their way to the Champions League final. However, the Italian football giants don’t have a kit sponsor.

Despite signing a deal worth €85 million (£75m/$94m) in September 2021, Inter had not received any payments this season from shirt sponsor DigitalBits, a crypto currency firm.

In November, Inter’s corporate chief executive,

Alessandro Antonello, confirmed that the club was seeking a replacement sponsor.

My.Club has already secured an exclusive official account for the team on its platform, my.club/InterMilan (invitation is also featured there).

Fans will benefit from this partnership because Inter Milan’s stars will need to confirm their authenticity via My.Club’s exclusive ‘No

Fake Creators’ verification system.

Hence, fans will be sure…