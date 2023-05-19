Aribo Should Return To Rangers – Ex-Celtic Striker Hartson

Erstwhile Celtic forward, John Hartson has tipped Joe Aribo to make an instant return to Scottish Premiership giants, Glasgow Rangers this summer.

Aribo left the Gers for Premier League club, Southampton last summer.

The Nigeria international however endured a tough campaign with the Saints who have been relegated from the Premier League.

Hartson elieves a return to Rangers will be a good move for Joe Aribo because he knows the club very well.

“The fee would have to come down. It won’t be £10 million. It would have to be at least a third of that,” Hartson said as quoted by Football Scotland.

“I’d take him back in a heartbeat if the opportunity were there, but how would it work financially?

“Southampton will want some of the fees back if he’s out of the picture. Meanwhile, Michael Beale wants to build his own team. And if they sign Malik Tillman?

“If he [Aribo] became…