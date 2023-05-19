Arsenal Can Still Win Premier League Title

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta believes that his team can still win the Premier League this season as they prepare for this weekend’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Gunners slipped up in the title race and are four points behind Manchester City who have an outstanding match.

Arteta expressed confidence in the pre-match conference as he expects to win his remaining games this season.

“We have shown this season, and we are still there with two games to go,” Arteta was quoted on Arsenal’s website.

“We can still be champions against probably the best team in the history of the Premier League, for 10 months and we are still there with two games to go.

“We’re not going to bottle that, that’s for sure. What happens next season will depend a lot on what we do, how we evolve and how we start.”

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League standings after totalling 81 points from 36 matches.

They have won the Premier League 13 times in their history.

