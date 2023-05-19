Awoniyi’s Goals Will Be Crucial Against Arsenal –Cooper

Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper has called on Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi to score against Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Recall that Awoniyi has scored four goals in his last two Premier League appearances for Forest.

The Nigerian international netted a brace each against Southampton and Chelsea.

However, Cooper has appealed to Awoniyi to maintain his goal scoring exploit against the Gunners in a bid to help the Reds move out of the relegation zone.

“Performance-wise he has been excellent since he’s come back into the mix,” Cooper told reporters.

“He needs to play well if selected on Saturday and then do everything he can to try and score again.”

Awoniyi has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 25 league appearances for Nottingham Forest this season.

