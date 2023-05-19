Europa League: Juventus Played Their Best Against Sevilla -Allegri

Juventus coach Massimilliano Allegri says his team played well in the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg 2-1 defeat to Sevilla on Thursday, May 18 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Dusan Vlahovic scored first for Juventus in the 65th minute of the encounter but Suso equalised for the home team six minutes later.

Erik Lamela scored the winning goal in the 95th minute.

Allegri believes it was a balanced game.

“The lads gave everything tonight, we paid for our lack of experience,” Juventus.com quoted Allegri as saying

“I have nothing bad to say about the team, we played a good game. When you play these important matches it’s the details that make the difference. There are steps that the team has to make especially the ones that have little international experience.

“We paid for the second goal we could have been 2-1 up ourselves. We can’t help it, it was a balanced game. I’m disappointed we didn’t make it to the final, the boys deserved it this year. Next year these boys…