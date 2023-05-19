Exclusive: 2023 U-20 WC: Don’t Underestimate Dominican Repu

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has warned the Flying Eagles not to underrate the Dominican Republic in their opening group fixture at the 2023 U-20 World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria will battle Dominican Republic for points on Sunday before facing Italy in their second group game.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist said that the Flying Eagles opening game may determine how far they will go in the group.

He also warned the players not to underestimate the Dominican Republic but to take them to the cleaners.

“The game against the Dominican Republic will be a very important game for the Flying Eagles because the outcome of the game will determine how far they will go in their group.

“Notwithstanding, I will advise them to treat Dominican Republic like a very a big team because underestimating them may prove bad for Nigeria.”

