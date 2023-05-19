Grealish Delighted With Man City’s Victory Over Real Madrid

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is relishing his team’s unbelievable 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, May 17 at the Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo Silva scored a brace, Manuel Akanju Militao netted once and Julian Alvarez got the fourth goal for City.

Grealish says City feel unstoppable at the moment.

“It’s unbelievable,” Man City.com quoted Grealish as saying

“Just to be in this moment, it’s so nice. u don’t think a lot of teams will do that to Real Madrid. But I swear we’re all together and playing, especially here, we feel unstoppable.

“When you come here. I saw a stat the other day about our Champions League games and I couldn’t believe the amount we won home compared to away, every home game we win.

“We just feel unstoppable. Even in the league we feel like nobody can beat us. It’s unbelievable.”

Grealish has made 12 Champions League appearances this campaign.

City have never won the…