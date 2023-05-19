OFFICIAL: Jones To Leave Man United After 12 Years

Manchester United have announced that defender Phil Jones will depart the club after 12 years.

United disclosed this in a statement released on Friday, May 19.

“Phil Jones is to leave Manchester United when his contract expires in the summer.

“The central defender joined the club in 2011 from Blackburn Rovers and won the league in the following season (2012/13), Sir Alex Ferguson’s final campaign in charge.

“The 31-year-old, who has been capped 27 times by England, made 229 appearances for the Reds and scored six goals.

“With his final outing coming in a 3-0 win over Brentford at the end of last season, as a substitute for Juan Mata, he has been sidelined throughout 2022/23, despite incredible efforts, on his part, to regain fitness.

“It has been a frustrating time for Jones, who is looking to the future and a new chapter, while being extremely grateful for the support of his family and the club’s fans over this gruelling period.“

Speaking on his exit from…