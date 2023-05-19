Roma To Face Sevilla In Europa League Final

Roma will face most successful team in the Europa League Sevilla in this season’s final.

Jose Mourinho’s side advanced to the final after holding Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw in the second leg semi-final clash in Germany on Thursday.

The Italians had won the first leg in Rome 1-0 to progress 1-0 on aggregate.

It is now back-to-back European finals for Roma who beat Feyenoord to win the inaugural Europa Conference League last season.

In Spain, Sevilla would be hoping for a record-extending seventh title in the Europa League when they face Roma.

The Spanish side overcame Juventus 2-1 after extra-time in their second leg semi-final fixture to advance to the final 3-2 on aggregate.

Despite playing the final five minutes with 10 men following Marcos Acuna’s red card, Sevilla still held on to progress.

Dusan Vlahovic gave Juventus the lead in the 65th minute but Suso equalised for Sevilla on 71…