Spalletti’s Napoli Future Hangs In The Balance

Napoli are reportedly yet to come to terms and agree on a new contract with Luciano Spalletti as he could be replaced by Rafa Benitez next season.

The 64-year-old’s contract ends at the end of the current campaign. And the club recently triggered an extension until the summer of 2024. He was anticipated to sign a new contract following Napoli’s Serie A title victory.

According to La Gazzetto dello Sport, discussions with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis over a new contract have been stalled and the two are no longer on talking terms.

After getting in touch with the Spaniard over a potential return to the club. There have been speculations associating the recently crowned Serie A champions with former manager Rafa Benitez.

This month, Napoli won the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years, setting off wild celebrations around the city.

After the win, it was anticipated that Spalletti would receive a new two-year contract with pay that was greater than his current…