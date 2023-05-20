2023 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Target Maximum Points Against Dominican Republic

A confident Nigerian team says it will not under-rate the opposition but will go with full confidence into picking all three points when it takes on Dominican Republic at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza on Sunday evening.

Head Coach Ladan Bosso, his assistants and the players were at the match venue on Friday evening for a familiarization visit ahead of Sunday’s encounter, which is their first in a pool that also includes Italy and Brazil.

“As I stated earlier, we are happy with the results from the two friendly matches we played in Buenos Aires. We won one against an Argentina club and then drew with the Colombia U20 team that’s also taking part in this tournament. Those are not bad results.

“More than anything else, what the results have done is to give us confidence that we can get the job done. Victory over Dominican Republic on Sunday will stabilise our winning mentality. It is a factor that matters in championships and that is why we are determined to…