Arsenal Create Unwanted EPL Record After Defeat At Forest

Arsenal created an unwanted record after their defeat to Nottingham Forest officially handed Manchester City the Premier League title on Saturday.

A first half goal by Taiwo Awoniyi saw Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 and guaranteed their safety in the Premier League.

According to statistician, OptaJoe, Arsenal led the Premier League table for 248 days in 2022-23, the most for a team who failed to win the title in English top-flight history.

City have now won the Premier League title for a fifth time in six seasons.

A sensational run of 11 consecutive wins in the final weeks of the season has seen City dismantle Arsenal’s charge for a first Premier League title since 2003/04.

At one stage in January, Pep Guardiola’s side trailed Arsenal by eight points but the reigning champions have remained unbeaten since a 1-0 loss at Tottenham on February 5, during which time Mikel Arteta’s side stuttered.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…