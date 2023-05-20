Bundesliga: Akpoguma In Action In Hoffenheim, Union Berlin’s Six-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma was in action as Hoffenheim defeated Union Berlin 4-2 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 28 appearance, is yet to score a goal or bagged any assist this season.

He was substituted in the 70th minute for Bicakcic after an impressive performance.

Ihlas Bebou opened the floodgate of goals in the 22nd minute before Andrej Kramaric extended the lead in the 36th minute.

However, Danilho Doekhi netted in the 45h minute to reduced the scoreline to 2-1.

Kramaric grabbed his brace in the 90th minute to make it 3-1 for the host before

Aissa Laidouni netted a goal to make it 3-2 in the 95th minute.

The host eventually secured the game in the 99th minute as Munas Dabbur scored a brilliant goal to take the game beyond the reach of the visitor.

