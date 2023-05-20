Chukwueze On Newcastle United Radar

Newcastle United are the latest club to be linked with a move for Nigeria winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze has been linked with a move to Spanish giants, Real Madrid following an impressive campaign with Villarreal.

Premier League club, Aston Villa are also reportedly interested in the pacy winger.

The Magpies, according to Relevo have joined the two clubs in tracking the Super Eagles star.

Newcastle United want Chukwueze to replace Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximim who is set to depart the club this summer.

Chukwueze has registered 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal.

He has a year remaining on his contract with the Yellow Submarine.

