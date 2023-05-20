Inter Can Do Anything In One Game —Sneijder Warns Man City Ahead UCL Final

Inter legend Wesley Sneijder has warned Manchester City that his former side are capable of anything in a one-off game like the UEFA Champions League final.

Inter qualified for their first Champions League Final in over a decade by eliminating city rivals Milan 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-final.

The Serie A giants are up against City who are making a second appearance in the final.

In their first final appearance in 2021, City lost 1-0 to Chelsea thanks to a Kai Havertz’’s first half goal.

The Premier League champions will go into next month’s final as favourites but Sneijder is not ruling out the possibility of Inter securing a fourth European title.

“There are no impossible games, there are difficult games and this is surely one of those,” warned the ex-Dutch midfielder Sneijder told Gazzetta.

“Inter can do anything in one game. Many thought we had no chances against Barcelona in 2010, but then you have to play…”

Sneijder’s Inter side eliminated Pep…