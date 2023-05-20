Moffi Makes Final Shortlist For Ligue 1 African Best Player Of The Season Award

OGC Nice forward, Terem Moffi has been included in the final shortlist for the African Best Player in Ligue 1.

Moffi will be looking to become the first Nigerian to win the award after Osimhen claimed it in the 2019/20 season.

The 23-year-old was initially named in a nine-man shortlist for the award.

Read Also: Bundesliga: Akpoguma In Action In Hoffenheim, Union Berlin’s Six-Goal Thriller

The forward is now among the three players in the running for the award.

The two other players nominated are; Cote d’l voire’s Sekou Fofana and Chancel Mbemba of Congo Democratic Republic are the two other players nominated.

Moffi has scored 17 goals in 31 league appearances this season.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.