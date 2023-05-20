NFF Will Take Decision On Peseiro Soon – Gusau

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau has disclosed that the nation’s football ruling body has yet to take a decision on the contract situation of Super Eagles head coach Jose Paseiro, Completesports.com reports exclusively.

Portuguese born coach Paseiro’s one year contract signed in June 2022 is expected to expire by the end of next month, in the middle of the qualifiers for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire and there has been clamour among Nigerian football fans not to renew his contract.

Recent reports in the media have it that the NFF have responded to the clamour by stakeholders and fans to sack Paseiro by compiling a list of foreign coaches who may take over before Super Eagles next qualifier against Sierra Leone but the NFF Boss Ibrahim Gusau denied knowledge of the reports.

Read Also: Fiorentina Overcome Basel, To Face West Ham In Europa Conference League Final

“I don’t know where they got these reports from because I have not…