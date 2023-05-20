Onyeka Features In Brentford’s Win At Spurs

Frank Onyeka put up a fine performance as Brentford claimed a stunning 3-1 away victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Onyeka started the game and was replaced after the break by Denmark midfileder, Mikkel Damsgaard.

The 25-year-old has made 20 league appearances for the Bees this season.

The win boosted Brentford’s chances of securing European football next season.

Harry Kane gave Tottenham Hotspur the lead on eight minutes.

It was Kane’s 30th goal of the season.

Bryan Mbeumo equalised for the visitors five minutes after the break.

The Cameroonian gave Brentford the lead for the first time in the game two minutes after the hour mark.

Yoane Wissa put the game beyond hosts two minutes before regulation time.

