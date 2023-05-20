Tottenham Vs Brentford – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Tottenham vs Brentford – After losing to Aston Villa by a score of 2-1 in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur will be trying to improve on their previous performance here.

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed 51% of the game’s possession and five shots on goal, which one was successful. Harry Kane (90′) was the lone scorer for Tottenham Hotspur. Two of Aston Villa’s eight shot attempts on goal were successful.

Aston Villa scored goals through Jacob Ramsey (8′) and Douglas Luiz (72′). Tottenham Hotspur has been giving up goals fairly frequently lately, but they have also put enough effort into scoring goals themselves.

Tottenham Hotspur have been penalized defensively in five of their last six games, according to analysis, but they have also managed to score in six of those games. Leaving aside past outcomes, we will simply have to wait and see if the pattern will…