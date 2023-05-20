Vandrezzer FC, One Rocket NNL Clash Rescheduled

The Nigerian National League (NNL) match between Vandrezzer FC and FC One Rocket has been rescheduled.

The game which was earlier scheduled to be played at the Eket Stadium on Saturday has now been postponed to Sunday at the same venue.

Vandrezzer made the announcement on their Twitter handle.

“MATCH UPDATE This weekend’s game has now been rescheduled for Sunday, 21 May, 2023 4pm, Eket Stadium, Eket. See you at the stands,” the Tweet reads

FC One Rocket would be looking to win the NNL Group B1 Southern Conference while Vandrezzer would be aiming to secure qualification for the Super 8.

The top four teams in the Northern and Southern Conference will participate in the Super 8, where the best four teams would be promoted to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) which is the top tier football league competition in Nigeria.

One Rocket are first in the Southern Conference after obtaining 17 points…