Alvarez Solitary Goal Earns Man City Victory Over Chelsea

Julian Alvarez netted the only goal of the game as Manchester City celebrated a third successive Premier League title triumph with victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

City were confirmed as champions without even playing after Nottingham Forest’s win against Arsenal on Saturday, allowing manager Pep Guardiola to make nine changes from the side that thrashed Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final.

Erling Haaland was rested but Julian Alvarez provided the cutting edge in his absence with a clinical finish to put City ahead after 12 minutes, as their jubilant fans basked in warm sunshine waiting for the trophy presentations and celebrations.

Chelsea had some of the better chances as the game went on, with City’s deputy keeper Stefan Ortega saving from Raheem Sterling when clean through and Conor Gallagher heading against the post.

Kalvin Phillips headed against the woodwork for City as they closed out another win in the relentless run that has brought them the title and…