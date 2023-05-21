Flying Eagles Edge Dominican Republic In Group Opener

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles came from a goal down to beat debutant Dominican Republic 2-1, in their first game in Group D of the U-20 World Cup on Sunday.

Dominican Republic took the lead in the 23rd minute through Edison Azcona from the penalty spot.

The Flying Eagles were back on level terms on 31 minutes following an goal by Guillermo de Pena.

With 20 minutes left to play Samson Lawal scored the winner to give the Nigerias the perfect start to the competition.

Ladan Bosso’s side will be back in action on Wednesday, May 24 when they will take on Italy in their second group game.

Meanwhile, Group D’s other game will see Brazil take on Italy later on Sunday.

The Flying Eagles have finished runners-up twice (1989 and 2005) at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

