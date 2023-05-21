Gundogan Thrilled With Man City’s Premier League Win

Manchester City skipper IIkay Gundogan is thrilled after his club clinched a third consecutive Premier League title.

City won the trophy after Nottingham Forest defeated Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday, May 20 at City Ground making it mathematically impossible for the Gunners to win the trophy.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the encounter in the 19th minute of the game from a Morgan Gibbs-White pass.

Gundogan told Man City.com it’s a season he will never forget.

“To have helped the club win a third straight Premier League title is something very special,” Gundogan remarked

“The Premier League without a doubt is the most competitive league in the world so that tells you what an achievement this is. The squad is so talented and so special and to have been captain has been an enormous privilege.

“To have won this trophy three times in a row and five times in six years is incredible. That quality and consistency sums up what Manchester City stand…