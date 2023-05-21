How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Win Against Dominican Republic

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates Flying Eagles players’ performance following Sunday night’s 2-1 victory against Dominican Republic in their opening game at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup…

CHIJIOKE ANIAGBOSO 7/10

The goalkeeper made a superb save to deny Dominican Republic an equaliser in the second half, otherwise he was virtually on holiday for most part of the game.

DANIEL BAMEYI 7/10

The captain caused problems for the opponent with his long throw-ins. He did a good job in the right-back position.

BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10

Unlucky to concede the penalty that led to Dominican Republic’s only goal of the game. It was a good showing from the centre-back.

ABEL OGWUCHE 7/10

Solid as usual. The Trelleborgs FF of Sweden star gave a good account of himself in the game.

JONATHAN AGBALAKA 6/10

Solid defensively but didn’t too much in attack especially in the second half.

DANIEL DAGA 7/10

Exhibited his skills especially in the first half. Good performance from the…