How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Win Against Dominican Republic

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates Flying Eagles players’ performance following Sunday night’s 2-1 victory against Dominican Republic in their opening game at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup…
CHIJIOKE ANIAGBOSO 7/10
The goalkeeper made a superb save to deny Dominican Republic an equaliser in the second half, otherwise he was virtually on holiday for most part of the game.
DANIEL BAMEYI 7/10
The captain caused problems for the opponent with his long throw-ins. He did a good job in the right-back position.
BENJAMIN FREDERICK 7/10
Unlucky to concede the penalty that led to Dominican Republic’s only goal of the game. It was a good showing from the centre-back.
ABEL OGWUCHE 7/10
Solid as usual. The Trelleborgs FF of Sweden star gave a good account of himself in the game.
JONATHAN AGBALAKA 6/10
Solid defensively but didn’t too much in attack especially in the second half.
DANIEL DAGA 7/10
Exhibited his skills especially in the first half. Good performance from the…
Source: Complete Sports