How Man City Beat Arsenal To EPL Title

Kyle Walker has said Manchester City capitalised on Arsenal’s slip ups to retain the Premier League title.

Arsenal led in the title race for most part of the season and looked set to be crowned champions for the first time since 2004.

But Mikel Arteta’s side lost form at the worst possible moment, winning just two of their last eight games.

City were officially crowned champions after the Gunners lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

City have now lifted the Premier League title in five of the past six seasons and could still win a historic treble with FA Cup and Champions League finals to come next month.

Reflecting on the title race, Walker admitted the Gunners pushed City to the limit but crumbled at crucial stages in the season.

“Arsenal pushed us right to the limit they’ve been fantastic, so all credit to them,” Walker said on City’s website.

“But we just went on an incredible run, they had…