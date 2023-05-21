Lawali Makes 2023 U-17 AFCON Best Eleven

Golden Eaglets right-back Yahaya Lawali was named in the 2023 CAF U-17 AFCON Team of the Tournament.

The tournament’s best eleven was published on CAF’s Twitter handle on Sunday.

Senegal, who beat Morocco 2-1 to emerge champions of this year’s U-17 AFCON, dominate the best eleven with four players.

Third-placed winners Burkina Faso has three players while Nigeria and runners-up Morocco both have one.

Lawali won two Match of the Match awards in the group games against Zambia and Morocco.

Unfortunately the Eaglets missed the chance to qualify for the U-17 World Cup after losing 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Senegal, Morocco, Burkina Faso and Mali will represent Africa at this year’s World Cup.





