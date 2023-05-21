Liverpool Point Sets Aston Villa Up For Europe –Emery

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has insisted that their draw against Liverpool have set the team up for Europe.

Recall that a 90th minute Roberto Firmino goal wiped out Jacob Ramsey’s effort for Villa.

With Europe alive, Emery said: “I’m very proud of our work given the challenge we had.

“Two months ago we were speaking about if we could get to the last match against Brighton at home playing for something important. Now it’s in our hands.

“Today this draw is amazing. In the first half we played in our game plan, being strong – not only defensively, offensively we were trying to build up and breaking their high press.

“We had a penalty, we scored one goal and progressively we were making more metres on the pitch. In the second half we needed to defend more than the first half but we were brilliant.

“They scored but I think it’s a very good point because it’s given us a possibility, in the last match with our supporters at home, enjoying and being very…