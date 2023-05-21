NPFL: Bendel Insurance Equal Longest Unbeaten Streak

Bendel Insurance equaled the longest unbeaten run (18) in the Nigeria Premier Football League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nasarawa United at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Akwa United set the longest unbeaten record during the 2020/21 season.

Insurance recorded eight wins and 10 draws from 18 matches in the regular season.

Echeta Deputy gave the visitors the lead two minutes before the half hour mark.

Nasarawa United, who have already been relegated fought back in the second half and equalised through Chinedu Ohanachom in the 51st minute.

Insurance will now shift attention to the Federation Cup and NPFL Super Six playoffs.

The NPFL Super Six playoffs will start in Lagos on June 3.

