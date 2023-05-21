NPFL: Remo Stars, Enyimba, Sunshine Secure Super Six Spot; Wikki Relegated

Three more clubs; Remo Stars, Enyimba and Sunshine Stars earned a berth in the Nigeria Premier Football League Super Six on the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars thrashed Kwara United 4-0 to secure their spot in the competition.

Philip Odubia scored a brace, while Andy Okpe and Sunday Odunsi got the other goals.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side finished second in Group B behind Bendel Insurance.

Nine-time champions Enyimba finished third in the group after a 0-0 draw against Shooting Stars in Ibadan.

In Group B, Sunshine Stars joined Rivers United and Lobi Stars in the playoffs after a 3-0 victory against Dakkada in Akure.

Michael Olalusi gaave the Owena Waves the lead on nine minutes.

Achi Nnaemeka added the second in the 27th minute.

Emmanuel Udom netted the third two minutes from time.

Wikki Tourists were relegated despite beating Lobi Stars 2-0 at the New Jos Stadium.

FULL RESULTS

Abia warriors 2-0 Doma Utd

Bayelsa Utd 2-0 Niger Tornadoes

El Kanemi…