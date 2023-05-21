Orban Scores 15th League Goal Of Season

Gift Orban was on target for Gent who seal qualification to next season’s Europa Conference League, after a 2-2 home draw against Cercle Brugge in the Belgian play-offs on Saturday.

It was Orban’s 15th goal in the league since joining Gent in January, 2023.

He scored six goals in four appearances in the play-offs while in the regular league season, he bagged nine goals.

Also in this season’s Europa Conference League, the 20-year-old netted five goals in six games.

The draw against Cercle Brugge saw Gent finish top of the four-team play-offs table with two games left to play.

In Saturday’s game, Orban scored in the 49th minute cancel out Kevin Denkey’s opener for Cercle Brugge on 18 minutes.

With 20 minutes left Ayase Ueda put Cercle Brugge 2-1 ahead before Hugo Cuypers made it 2-2 on 85 minutes.

