2023 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles’ Next Group Opponent Italy Beat Brazil 3-2

Italy began their 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup Group D fixture with a 3-2 win against Brazil on Sunday night.

The Italians ran riot in the first half, scoring three goals but second half goals from Brazil was not enough to salvage at least a point.

Matteo Pratti gave Italy the lead in the 11th minute before Cesare Casadei bagged brace on 27 and 35th minutes.

In the 72nd minute Marcos Leonardo pulled a goal back for Brazil off an assist from Arsenal forward Marquinhos.

With three minutes left Leonardo got his second to make it 3-2 but the Brazilians could not find the equaliser.

Italy’s next Group D game is against Nigeria on Wednesday, May 24 while Brazil will face Dominican Republic the same day.

The Flying Eagles came from a goal down to beat debutant Dominican Republic 2-1.

