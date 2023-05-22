AC Milan Step Up Interest In Balogun

AC Milan are preparing to open talks with Folarin Balogun’s entourage over a summer move.

The Rooseneri have identified the Arsenal man as their key target.

The 21-year-old has shone this season in France, scoring 20 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games for Stade Reims.

Despite his impressive season, the Gunners are willing to sell the American striker in the summer and ready to listen to offers, pushing the Rossoneri to make a move.

According to Calciomercato.com details how Milan have budgeted at least €50m for the summer transfer market and want to invest in Balogun, who could be the perfect solution for their striking problems.

Contact with his agents will begin before the end of the season, but there are two key problems for the Rossoneri to overcome. The first is competition, with clubs across Europe like RB Leipzig keen on picking up the 21-year-old.

