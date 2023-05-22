Be Clinical In Front Of Goal Against

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has called on the Flying Eagles to take every goal scoring chances that comes their way against Dominican Republic in today’s 2023 U-20 World Cup clash.

Nigeria will be hoping to commence their campaign on a winning note against Dominican Republic before facing Italy and Brazil respectively.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Shorunmu warned the Flying Eagles not to be wasteful in front of goal.

He also said that goals may determine the fate of all the teams in the group.

“I can’t wait to see the Flying Eagles commence their campaign against Dominican Republic because this is a game that can determine the fate of Nigeria.

“This is a group that goals may also determine the fate of all the four teams. So I am using this medium to advise the Nigerian Flying Eagles to utilise every goal scoring chances that comes their way.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…