CAF Salutes Flying Eagles After Win Vs Dominican Republic

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has congratulated the Flying Eagles of Nigeria after they edged Dominican Republic 2-1 in their opening Group D game at the U-20 World Cup.

Debutant Dominican Republic took the lead against the Flying Eagles in the 23rd minute through Edison Azcona from the penalty spot.

The Flying Eagles were back on level terms on 31 minutes following an goal by Guillermo de Pena.

With 20 minutes left to play Samson Lawal scored the winner to give Ladan Bosso team the perfect start to the competition.

“Congratulations to Nigeria on their win in their U-20 World Cup opening game,” CAF wrote on Twitter.

“Another big night on the world stage for the Flying Eagles.”🙌

The Flying Eagles will return to action on Wednesday, May 24 when they will take on Italy in their second group game.

The Italians also kicked started their campaign with a 3-2 win against Brazil.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…