FIFA Lauds Dominican Republic‘s Azcona For Historic Goal Against Nigeria

World football governing body, FIFA, has commended Dominican Republic midfielder Edison Azcona following his historic goal against the Flying Eagles of Nigeria at the 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Argentina.

Debutant Dominican Republic lost their opening game 2-1 against the Flying Eagles in their Group D opener on Sunday.

The football minnows took the lead through Azcona from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute

Azcona’s goal is his country’s first ever goal at any FIFA World Cup competition.

Reacting to the historic goal, FIFA praised Azcona for the feat.

“A huge moment for the Dominican Republic Edison Azcona scores his country’s first ever goal at a #FIFA World Cup tournament!,” FIFA wrote on Twitter.

Dominican Republic are fourth in Group D after their opening day loss to the Flying Eagles.

They will now take on Brazil in their next game on Wednesday, May 24.

The Brazilians got their campaign off to a poor start following a 3-2 defeat to Italy.

