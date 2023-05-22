Flying Eagles Must Step Up Their Game

Former Super Eagles winger, Garba Lawal has told the Flying Eagles to step up the standard of their game if they are to beat Italy in the second group game of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria defeated Dominican Republic 2-1 on Sunday in their opening game while Italy edged Brazil 3-2 as well.

The Flying Eagles will clash with Italy on Wednesday, in a game that could determined which team qualify first in the group.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Lawal advised the Flying Eagles to up their game and attack the Italians.

“I watched the Flying Eagles 2-1 win over Dominican Republic and I was unhappy that the team failed to score more than two goals.

“Yes, it’s the three points that matters but then the team must up the standard of their game if they are to beat Italy in their next game.”

